Stress and Infertility: A Staged Reading of WAITING
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosted it's first staged reading of the season last night as it presented Kimberly Megna Yarnall's Waiting as a part of its Montgomery Davis Play Development Series. Yarnall's work concerns a thirty something couple .. more
Oct 15, 2013 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wine School! (Reds, the basics)
I'm going to provide a basic overview of the major winevarietals, how to recognize them, and what to expect from a tasting. I'llprovide more in-depth coverage of the individual varietals as a follow up. I'llstart with the reds. ,The Nake... more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Merlot - The Badly Bruised Grape
Frequent readers of The Vine will know I'm a movie person. When I talk to people about win Sideways ,The Naked Vine more
Feb 1, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink 1 Comments