Merriment Social
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
New Restaurants Open in Milwaukee (Despite the Cold and Snow)
Milwaukee has recently seen several great new restaurant openings—including Moxie, Third Coast Provisions and matador Taco + Tequila Bar—as well as the expansion of both local and national chains such as AJ Bomber, Smoke Shack, Holey Moley ... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Top Milwaukee Chefs to Host Benefit Dinner for Homeless Veterans
Eleven ofMilwaukee’s top chefs will host a benefit dinner Monday, May 23 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the menu of the popularsouthern chain Waffle House.Partic.. more
Apr 20, 2016 7:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Get the Party Started at Merriment Social
The word “merriment” is defined as fun, gaiety and enjoyment, and Merriment Social is just that. It’s more than dinner—it is a social, festive activity. The craft cocktails are creative libations that are a generous pour and have fun sig... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:37 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
New MKE Restaurants on the Way
July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more
Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Admirals w/ The Village People
One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Wordcatcher’ Phil Cousineau at Boswell
Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Off the Wall Theatre’s Campy ‘Psycho Beach Party’
When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater