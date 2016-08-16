RSS

Meryl Streep

Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Film Clips

Meryl Streep stars in the title role of an heiress and amateur opera soprano in Florence Foster Jenkins. She marries a former Shakespearean actor (Hugh Grant), who tries to manage her self-financed opera career. The problem is that Jenkins ... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:19 PM Film Clips

Suffragette dramatizes London women’s struggle for the right to vote and the most ungentlemanly behavior of the police trying to stop them. Carey Mulligan deserves Oscar consideration for her sad-eyed portrayal of persistence against forces... more

Nov 17, 2015 9:21 PM Film Reviews

Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more

Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM Film Reviews

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM A&E Feature

As The Giver opens, the viewer is immersed in what seems to be a Utopian paradise. Instead of a bleak futuristic look, the setting is comforting and sun-dappled. Retro architecture, clothing styles and other period tidbits more

Aug 24, 2014 10:22 PM Film Reviews

The Clash began as one of rock ’n’ roll’s great hopes and ended as a bloated caricature. Filled with archival footage and conflicting interviews with eyewitnesses, Danny Garcia’s documentary explores what went wrong. Different answers are o... more

May 9, 2014 3:52 AM Home Movies

The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> Meryl Streep is one of the finest actresses of her generation and still among the most talented working in Hollywood. Her versatility has always been extraordinary, and will no doubt carry the day in her latest role as Margaret Thatcher in di.. more

Dec 23, 2011 2:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Dapper and affable, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has become the foremost public spokesman for African American history. With his PBS series “Exploring Our Roots” (out on DVD), Gates begins his genealogical journey with his own people before broadenin.. more

Dec 13, 2010 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

In a Wes Anderson movie, families never run smoothly but at least they run. In the animated comedy Fantastic Mr.Fox (out on DVD and Blu-ray), they are running for their lives—a family of foxes menaced by a trio of evil human farmers. Of course, .. more

Mar 27, 2010 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Chicago-based group The Pub Theatre recently announced that it has expanded the Milwaukee run of its comedy show Bye Bye Liver. The program of comic sketches celebrating alcohol was originally scheduled for a limited run. Response has been posi.. more

Mar 7, 2010 7:47 PM Theater

Milwaukee’s saturnine indie-rockers Decibully took years to craft a follow-up to 2005’s Sing Out America, only to learn their one-time label, Polyvinyl, had no interest in releasing it. It could be quite a while until the band finds a d,Tod... more

Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With an urban-slum setting similar to Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire, only without any feel-good carrot at the end of the string, Pedro Costa’s three-hour drama In Vanda’s Room paints a realist picture of the more

Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of Western art music, should have a sense of The Marriage of Figaro ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1964, the time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Doubt ,Film more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

The word “holocaust” had no particular meaning for most people until the 1970s, when it was given a capital H and turned into shorthand for the genocide waged against the Jewish people by the Nazi regime. The CBS mini-series “Holocaust” helped po.. more

Aug 11, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

For me, Abba was never a guilty pleasure. They were usually a pleasure, period. Most of their hits were great little soap operas sung in Berlitz lesson English to irresistible melodies with unassailable arrangements. They were pure pop for now pe.. more

Jul 19, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Kobe Beef from Carnevor Photo by Kate Engbring Fantasia on an Ostinato ,Eat/Drink more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

EMC were in their tour van, en route to a The Show, ,Local Music more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

