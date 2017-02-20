RSS

All Messed Up

all_messed_up.jpg.jpe

The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more

Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Concert Reviews

twim_youngthegiant.jpg.jpe

Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

all messed up iv linnemans milwaukee.jpg.jpg.jpe

Conceived of as a way to help Milwaukee musicians ward off the winter doldrums, All Messed Up has, in four short years, become something of a local institution, attracting fans and eager participan,Concert Reviews more

Feb 17, 2014 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

miley cyrus john kricfalusi bangerz cartoon tour use.jpg.jpe

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage17649.jpe

If you want to get all intellectual about it, you could make a strong case for the importance of chance and randomness in modern art, including John Cage's prepared pianos, the Burroughs/Gysin cut-up technique and Brian Eno's deck of Obliqu... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage6797.jpe

High Frequency Media, the Milwaukee video production company that has been capturing some fantastic live footage of local bands over the last couple years, this week released a new documentary/concert film online. All Messed Up details the sometim.. more

May 10, 2011 5:48 PM On Music

blogimage9921.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though not (yet) having children of my own, I often consider what my future offspring won't know about and will find humorous. I fantasize that they will have no idea what gasoline-powered cars or private health insurance pol,News Features more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES