RSS

Metal Gear Solid

vgad_0remake.jpg.jpe

It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:19 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press89.jpg.jpe

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or .. more

Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage12097.jpe

Curren$y has an odd pedigree for a rapper currently enjoying acclaim in indie-rap circles. The New Orleans native did time on Master P’s No Limit Records when that label was well past its heyday, and then joined Lil Wayne’s Young Money more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11915.jpe

The great South African actor Andre Huguenet (Kenneth Albers) is dying of unimportance, a classical performer at the end of his career. But the lessons he teaches the playwright (David Daniel) in Athol Fugard’s Exits and Entrances, which op... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES