Metal Grill
Dreamhouse Look to a Simpler Era of Pop-Punk
While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Direct Hit Make Their Fat Wreck Chords Debut
Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Metal Monster Burger at The Metal Grill
Cudahy’s Metal Grill (5036 S. Packard Ave.) is best known as a venue for live hard rock, but the corner bar also serves food. Their signature, the Metal Monster Burger, is a half-pound patty of Angus beef topped with cheddar, Swiss and pepp... more
May 3, 2016 1:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Voivod w/ Vektor, Eight Bells and Nadoula @ The Metal Grill
Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more
Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Mercy Isle Look Beyond Symphonic Metal
Mercy Isle will celebrate their debut EP Friday, Oct. 30 at The Metal Grill in Cudahy. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:16 PM Michael Popke Local Music
Greetings From The Imposter: Impressive Debut Release
Dance music styles come and go and come around again by way of their recycling into a seemingly ever-flowing stream of new sub-genres. The dance-oriented rock of the ’80s seems to have been bypassed in that process of reconsideration, howev... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:04 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Beltempest’s Album Rock
Rock bands can be like families with all the squabbling and bonding that entails. Nowhere is this truer than in the group now called The Beltempest, whose core members have gone in and out of bands for years. Around the close of the last d... more
Mar 19, 2014 1:07 AM David Luhrssen Local Music