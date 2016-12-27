RSS

Metal Grill

dreamhouse.jpg.jpe

While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Local Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Music Feature

shortorder_metalgrill_a.jpg.jpe

Cudahy’s Metal Grill (5036 S. Packard Ave.) is best known as a venue for live hard rock, but the corner bar also serves food. Their signature, the Metal Monster Burger, is a half-pound patty of Angus beef topped with cheddar, Swiss and pepp... more

May 3, 2016 1:19 PM Short Order

voivod.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ron McGregor

Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more

Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

localmusic_albumcover.jpg.jpe

Mercy Isle will celebrate their debut EP Friday, Oct. 30 at The Metal Grill in Cudahy. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:16 PM Local Music

Dance music styles come and go and come around again by way of their recycling into a seemingly ever-flowing stream of new sub-genres. The dance-oriented rock of the ’80s seems to have been bypassed in that process of reconsideration, howev... more

Jul 29, 2014 11:04 PM Album Reviews

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Rock bands can be like families with all the squabbling and bonding that entails. Nowhere is this truer than in the group now called The Beltempest, whose core members have gone in and out of bands for years. Around the close of the last d... more

Mar 19, 2014 1:07 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES