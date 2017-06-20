Metallica
Life of Agony: A Place Where There’s No More Pain (Napalm Records)
Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:40 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Influenced: Enabler's Jeff Lohrber on a Lifetime of Loving Metallica
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. An international touring schedule and prolific output have earned Mi,Music Feature more
Mar 6, 2014 12:30 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Beatallica
By now you’d think the novelty of Beatallica—a band that blurs The Beatles’ power pop with Metallica’s grizzled metal—would have worn off. But three albums in, the Milwaukee-rooted group has made its darkest and most more
Jun 8, 2013 4:22 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Metalocalypse Now
If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more
Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Around MKE
Dave Fitzpatrick Band
If there's a shortage of anything within the musical mainstream nowadays, it's mainstream rock—not alt, indie, metal or anything indebted to folkloric traditions. On Through the Grey Veil, Milwaukee's Dave Fitzpatrick Band keeps its r more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Return of the Nun
Continuing questions about priests, little boys and evident cover-ups by the Catholic church prompt questions about what the Pope may have known and when he may have known it . . . there was news just a little while ago that authorities were able.. more
Mar 31, 2010 11:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
R.I.P. Bob Bogle, Ventures Bassist
Bob Bogle, the bassist for the seminal surf-rock band The Ventures, died Sunday of cancer at age 75, the band reported yesterday. His health had prevented him from touring with the band over the last four years. The Venture's instrumental songs .. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Metallica
Once again superstar producer Rick Rubin helped an aging act reclaim some of its early vit Death Magnetic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 8 - Jan. 14
Shepherd-Express Cover Story ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Metallica
They even sound hungry again, but-now the bad news-you can tell that they're lookin Death Magnetic ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Saby Reyes-Kulkarni Album Reviews
Beatallica
The joke should have grown stale by now—band mashes up Beatles favorites with Metal Sgt. Hetfield’s Motorbreath Pub Band, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee