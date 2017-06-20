RSS

Metallica

lifeofagony.jpg.jpe

Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

enabler metallica.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. An international touring schedule and prolific output have earned Mi,Music Feature more

Mar 6, 2014 12:30 AM Music Feature

By now you’d think the novelty of Beatallica—a band that blurs The Beatles’ power pop with Metallica’s grizzled metal—would have worn off. But three albums in, the Milwaukee-rooted group has made its darkest and most more

Jun 8, 2013 4:22 PM Album Reviews

musicgate.jpg.jpe

If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more

Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Around MKE

blogimage18617.jpe

If there's a shortage of anything within the musical mainstream nowadays, it's mainstream rock—not alt, indie, metal or anything indebted to folkloric traditions. On Through the Grey Veil, Milwaukee's Dave Fitzpatrick Band keeps its r more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Continuing questions about priests, little boys and evident cover-ups by the Catholic church prompt questions about what the Pope may have known and when he may have known it . . . there was news just a little while ago that authorities were able.. more

Mar 31, 2010 11:09 PM Theater

blogimage3884.jpe

Bob Bogle, the bassist for the seminal surf-rock band The Ventures, died Sunday of cancer at age 75, the band reported yesterday. His health had prevented him from touring with the band over the last four years. The Venture's instrumental songs .. more

Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5123.jpe

Once again superstar producer Rick Rubin helped an aging act reclaim some of its early vit Death Magnetic ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shepherd-Express Cover Story ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3884.jpe

  They even sound hungry again, but-now the bad news-you can tell that they're lookin Death Magnetic ,CD Reviews more

Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1755.jpe

The joke should have grown stale by now—band mashes up Beatles favorites with Metal Sgt. Hetfield’s Motorbreath Pub Band, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES