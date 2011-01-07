Metals
SALT
Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more
Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Local Music Wrap-Up: Monday Revival, Testa Rosa, The Cranberry Show
The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more
Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Cold War Kids
Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boroug... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pezzettino
In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee