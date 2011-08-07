Metalsmithing
Kim Cridler @ RAM's 5th Gallery
ART TALK: KIM CRIDLER @ RAM'S 5TH GALLERY PART 1: THE STORY BEHIND “MY WISCONSIN HOME” 5th STREET WINDOWS Those former department store windows facing 5th Street, or the windows that create the 5th Gallery at the Racine Art Museum.. more
Aug 7, 2011 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Venetia Dale @ Villa Terrace
Venetia Dale recently opened the exhibition “Objects for Objects: Work by Venetia Dale” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The young artist also teaches metalsmithing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where surprisingly mos.. more
Jul 13, 2011 7:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Venetia Dale @ Villa Terrace
On a beautiful July evening, art patrons filled the main hall at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The French doors were wide open to the brick courtyard overlooking the hill to the garden below. However, the primary attraction for.. more
Jul 8, 2011 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crimson Jazz Trio
The strength of great songs can be measured by how well they stand being reinterpreted, es King Crimson Songbook, Volume 2 ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
“Interior/Exterior
In 1998, Debra Brehmer curated an exhibition called "Sweeping and Cleaning: Order and spirit ,Art more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts