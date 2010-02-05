Metro Station
Gwen Moore to Tony Evers: Punishing Our Children Is No Solution
Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more
Feb 5, 2010 6:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Miley Cyrus @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 10
Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jesse McCartney
Had anyone ever done less to earn the title “pop star” than Jesse McCartney did? For years the singer coasted on his boyish good looks and considerable financial backing from Disney, scoring onl,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Huh - Rodgers gets contract extension
Having learned nothing from jumping the gun on Ryan Grant, the Packers have extended Aaron Rodgers' contract for 6 years.Look - he's been pretty damn good so far, and I'm totally grateful for that. But he still hasn't proved he isn't the Packe.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Detroit Cobras @ Mad Planet
From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews
"The Bamboozle Roadshow"
Emo-punks Saves the Day won over MTV with their hits “Freakish” and “At Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee