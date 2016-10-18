Metropolis
Haunted Screens
Milwaukee Art Museum presents “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” Oct. 21-Jan. 22, 2017. Many special events and screenings will be featured, including a collaboration between Present Music and Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical The... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:05 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Revealing the Life of a Great German Director
PatrickMcGilligan’s Fritz Lang: The Nature ofthe Beast is a model for film biographies. The Milwaukee author’s 1997study of the director behind Metropolis and M (reissued now in paperback bythe University of Minnesota Pre.. more
Nov 19, 2013 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Metropolis
On the list of classic science-fiction films, Fritz Lang's Metropolis ranks near the top. The 1927 dystopian film deals with the disconnect between... more
Dec 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metropolis
On the list of classic science-fiction films, Fritz Lang's Metropolis ranks near the top. The 1927 dystopian film deals with the disconnect between... more
Dec 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metropolis
On the list of classic science-fiction films, Fritz Lang's Metropolis ranks near the top. The 1927 dystopian film deals with the disconnect between... more
Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metropolis
In 2008 a film historian in Argentina discovered a cinematic holy grail: the original, full-length cut of Fritz Lang's 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis , an epic tale of class warfare and romance in a futuristic more
Mar 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metropolis
In 2008 a film historian in Argentina discovered a cinematic holy grail: the original, full-length cut of Fritz Lang's 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis , an epic tale of class warfare and romance in a futuristic more
Mar 26, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metropolis
In 2008 a film historian in Argentina discovered a cinematic holy grail: the original, full-length cut of Fritz Lang's 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis , an epic tale of class warfare and romance in a futuristic more
Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metropolis
In 2008 a film historian in Argentina discovered a cinematic holy grail: the original, full-length cut of Fritz Lang's 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis , an epic tale of class warfare and romance in a futuristic more
Mar 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mary Ann Miller
It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Purgatorio
The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory has more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee