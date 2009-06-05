Mets
Extended Madness
While it may not have been extended through the end of August the way Carte Blanche’s production of Chicago has been . . . the ever-popular Milwaukee production of Shear Madness has been extended for four extra performances through June 13th. T.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Must-Download Milwaukee Mixtapes
It was only a half a decade ago that keeping up with the latest Milwaukee mixtapes would have required regular trips to the Milwaukee Mall or Teutonia Ave, but these days most any mix worth hearing ends up online for freeand, to be sure, the city.. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Comedy In The Orgy Scene: A Talk With In Tandem's Romantic Fools pt.1
Tonight, In Tandem Theatre opens the final program of its ‘08/’09 season as it presents Romantic Fools--Rich Orloff’s series of romantic shorts. It's a light comedy looking at romance from a number of different angles. Ryan Schabach (who recent.. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Idiotic problems with New Shea
The Brewers' series at the Mets' new CitiField have brought up two major design flaws. The first is that the visitor's bullpen has little-to-no view of the playing field. According to reliever Todd Coffey, they can see a bit of outfield and second.. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
PRINCED!!!
Damn it's fun to be a fan this week!Also, a poster over at Brewerfan.net had this to say: Bold prediction: we will look back on this the same way we look back on Ned Yost's home run against Boston in 1982.Except, you know, Prince doesn't.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Playoff Fever
So this is what a baseball playoff atmosphere feels like in Milwaukee. I was around for the last one, but at that time I was,Sports more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
It's not over yet...
The Cubs still haven't clinched home-field advantage, so they'll actually be playing their full squad for these upcoming 4 games at Shea.We're just 1 1/2 games back. Three games against Pitt at home to start off should do us well. Tonight's pitche.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
We'll take all the help we can get...
Look, I'm not cheering and/or excited when people get injured. But I'm also so close to my first baseball playoffs that I can taste it.Therefore, it's with a happy heart that I report that Mets infielder Damion Easley is out for at least a week wi.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Youngsters get first AB
Brew Crew Ball notes that Angel Salome, Mat Gamel and Alcides Escobar got their first at-bats in yesterday's embarrassment with the Mets. Escobar made it 1-1 with a bloop single.They have links up here more
Sep 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More on the Mets series
If the season ended today, the Brewers and Mets would be meeting each other. Of course, if yesterday's game is an indication, it could be a rough series.Tonight's starting pitcher for the Mets is their top prospect. Welcome to the bigs kid. Don't .. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Mets
Just in time for the holiday, the Milwaukee Brewers return home today for a 1:05 p.m. game against the New York Mets at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coco Montoya
After distinguished stints backing blues greats John Mayall and Albert Collins, guitarist Dirty Deal ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Do I Need to Buy a New Television?
It speaks to the importance of television in our society that, outsi Idon’t want digital television, and I don’t have cable or satelliteservice. ,Cover Story more
Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 6 Comments
BEST FROZEN CUSTARD STAND
Leon’s Frozen Custard 3131 S. 27th St. 383-1784 Really, you Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments
Under the Radar Dining
Milwaukee has an adventurous new flavor for its palate: itsown underground restaurant. Th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,A&E Feature more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Alejandro Escovedo
“I died a little today/ I put up a fight,” Alejandro Escovedo sang on his lat The Boxing Mirror ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Ultimate Diva
You have many talents—sports, writing, an eye for fashion and makeup—but what ,Off the Cuff more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Yolanda White Off the Cuff