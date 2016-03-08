RSS

Mexican Restaurant

diningout_elbeso_a_bynickberenz_.jpg.jpe

Step inside El Beso Mexican Restaurant in Greenfield and you will almost feel as if you’ve been transported to Old Mexico. It’s not just about the ambiance that makes this establishment a winner, though. El Beso is owned and operated by the... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:31 PM Dining Out

lospaisa.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lauren Kirsch

Los Paisa takes the idea of home-style Mexican food fairly literally. The building it operates in is, after all, a home. The menu is traditional and offers many excellent options. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:48 PM Dining Out

152027662 (1).jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more

Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Around MKE

Chef and restauranteur Frank Sanchez is hoping to move into the former Mr.Webo's space on S. Howell in Bayview, which closed abruptly in September.Serendipitously, that is the same space where he had opened his originalrestaurant, Taqueria Azte.. more

Nov 11, 2014 3:25 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

dining_laconoa.jpg.jpe

At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more

Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Dining Preview

diningout_rivieramaya.jpg.jpe

Riviera Maya opened its doors almost a decade ago when the intersection of Howell, Lincoln and Kinnickinnic was just beginning to bloom. This Mexican restaurant fits right in with a stylish décor that includes artistic concrete floors, a sl... more

Dec 5, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19416.jpe

The spot at the corner of Oklahoma and Chase, which formerly housed the Mexican restaurant Taqueria Azteca, had remained vacant for several years. Recently, however, a new tenant took over. It, too, is a Mexican restaurant, called... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

One of many popular Mexican restaurants clustered in the city's Latin Quarter, with its valet parking and endless army of waiters and busboys, Botanas offers some of the best service in the city. In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on ... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

blogimage11269.jpe

