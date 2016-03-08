Mexican Restaurant
A Kiss From Old Mexico
Step inside El Beso Mexican Restaurant in Greenfield and you will almost feel as if you’ve been transported to Old Mexico. It’s not just about the ambiance that makes this establishment a winner, though. El Beso is owned and operated by the... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Los Paisa’s Mexican Home Cooking
Los Paisa takes the idea of home-style Mexican food fairly literally. The building it operates in is, after all, a home. The menu is traditional and offers many excellent options. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:48 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Botanas II Opens in March
Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more
Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Go Fund Me a Restaurant
Chef and restauranteur Frank Sanchez is hoping to move into the former Mr.Webo's space on S. Howell in Bayview, which closed abruptly in September.Serendipitously, that is the same space where he had opened his originalrestaurant, Taqueria Azte.. more
Nov 11, 2014 3:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Moles, Tapas and More
Riviera Maya opened its doors almost a decade ago when the intersection of Howell, Lincoln and Kinnickinnic was just beginning to bloom. This Mexican restaurant fits right in with a stylish décor that includes artistic concrete floors, a sl... more
Dec 5, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
La Salsa: A Solid Neighborhood Restaurant
The spot at the corner of Oklahoma and Chase, which formerly housed the Mexican restaurant Taqueria Azteca, had remained vacant for several years. Recently, however, a new tenant took over. It, too, is a Mexican restaurant, called... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Botanas
One of many popular Mexican restaurants clustered in the city's Latin Quarter, with its valet parking and endless army of waiters and busboys, Botanas offers some of the best service in the city. In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on ... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
‘Divas, Dudes and Dancers’
Milwaukee’s invaluable contemporary music ensemble Present Music loves to perform in places where the venue inspires the programming. The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) on Water Street at the east end of National Avenue is a cool nightclub w... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Nobunny
Bay Area punk songwriter Justin Champlin doesn’t hide his love of The Ramones—the cover of his 2008 debut album as Nobunny copies the aesthetic of the legendary punk band’s first record. He does, however, hide his face. He performs weari more
May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee