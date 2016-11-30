Mexican
What About those Pastor Tacos?
Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more
Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Neither Here Nor There Episode 1
Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:50 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Pachuquena or Texana? JC King's Offers Abundant Torta Combinations
My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more
Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
A Taste of December
There are a lot of different ways to try to keep a holiday show fresh. Be that as it may, Christmas is an extremely over-exposed holiday. Very difficult to keep things novel and interesting there. As stated elsewhere, one local company is even tr.. more
Nov 27, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha Station
A visit to La Estacion (319 Williams St., Waukesha) is a most unusual dining experience. It is located in a former railway station that dates to the days when Waukesha was a resort town famed for its mineral water springs. more
Mar 13, 2013 4:41 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lala’s Is the Place for Mexican Food in Cudahy
Alicia Guerra, the longtime Conejito’s Place employee who goes by the nickname “Lala,” has opened her own Mexican restaurant in Cudahy. Lala’s Place is located in a modest, 1960s vintage diner with booths... more
Oct 5, 2012 3:20 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Poco Loco's Prized Patio
Poco Loco Cantina (4134 W. River Lane) is a cozy Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the old village of Brown Deer. Two counters provide seating for about 20 patrons. In the summer, however, additional seating is available... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Revolucion's Standout Mexican Food
Revolucion (2901 W. Morgan Ave.), a Mexican restaurant that opened less than a year ago, stands out from the crowd. Regional Mexican fare is served here, but the real specialty is the fajitas de molcajete. A molcajete is a bowl of volcanic ... more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Rosencrantz, Guildenstern and Matt Daniels
First Stage's Young Company closes out its season with a production of Tom Stoppard's classic absurdist existentialist tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead . The twisted margins of Hamlet take center stage in a show that probably d.. more
Apr 22, 2012 10:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gathering by the Waters
It makes for a strange mix, at first glance. What do Latino Americans, Polish Americans and American Indians... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
El Fogoncito's Authentic Mexican Menu
A 1960s office building just south of Mayfair Mall is a very unlikely spot for an authentic Mexican restaurant, but Taqueria El Fogoncito (10425 W. North Ave.) makes it work. Look for the small bright awning, the only color on a pale yellow... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
El Local Proves a Worthy Successor
It was a disappointment to hear about the closing of Las Esmeraldas, a place loved for its birria, whole red snappers and tacos al pastor. But, fortunately, there is a worthy replacement. The exterior remains much the same, featuring stonew... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Youngblood Announces Its Next Show
Earlier today, Youngblood announced its next show . . . a show which will be staged March 1st through 17th at a venue yet to be announced. The play is being directed by Michael Cotey. The play is the Snow Romance. Which is to say that it is Fl.. more
Jan 6, 2012 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tello's Meshes Greek, Mexican, U.S. Flavors
The flags of the United States, Mexico and Greece fly in front of Tello's Grille & Cafe (200 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington), telegraphing the staple cuisines of this roomy, quirky establishment in the city's downtown. A recent dinner with ... more
Dec 8, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
UWM looking to add ice hockey?
This article from the JS says that included in the $87,000 study about whether or not UW-Milwaukee should add football is that they're also considering adding men's and women's ice hockey.The same sentence mentions lacrosse and rugby, but for som.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports