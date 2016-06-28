Mexico
Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles (W.W. Norton), by John Mack Faragher
Crime and police brutality are old stories in Los Angeles. According to Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles, violence was always abnormally common in the City of Angels. Author and Yale University history professor
Jun 28, 2016 2:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Reform the Border Patrol, Too
Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will
Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM Joe Conason News Features
From ‘The Hummingbird’s Daughter’ to ‘Queen of America’
A sequel always comes with heightened anticipation for readers and Queen of America, a continuation of the 2005 bestselling novel The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea, is a follow-up that stands alone
Nov 28, 2012 3:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Quetzal
East Los Angeles' Quetzal opens its latest album on an almost traditional note with a tuneful nod to Mexico, but the Spanish lyrics about ecological devastation aren't from the usual Norteño songbook. From there, the bilingual band moves
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Quitting the Day Job after Three Days: More With Matt Kemple
In this, the penultimate part in the interview with Matt Kemple, the local theatre professional talks about his move to Milwaukee, quitting his day job after three days and some of the groups he's been involved with. Much like the local music scen..
Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Where the Dinosaurs Roam
About a year ago, on one of those television panel shows where weall pretend to know everything, I was railing about theshortsightedness of the U.S. auto industry in cranking out huge SUVsthat could be seen from space at a time of rising gas pric...
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
The Art of Migration
Migrating across a country's border requirescourage. While this journey inspi Bicultural Table Setting ,Art
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Me Culpa Monday: Vodka La Raza Edition
Absolut Vodka came under fire last week for an advertisement run in magazines south of the border claiming that in an Absolut World, John McCain lives in Mexico. Today, the creator of the now defunct campaign apologized for ..
Apr 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Holy Ghosts
Certain Pentecostal sects have an odd way of proving their faith: They do so by handling Holy Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee
Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments