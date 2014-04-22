Mf Doom
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Dope Folks Records Gears Up For a Busy Winter
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records launched several years ago with the mission of pressing rare, unreleased and long-of-print hip-hop to vinyl; in the process they've revealed how vast and rich the genre's vaults are. Most of their releases are from '.. more
Dec 3, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
When Is the Right Time?
When I was leading a workshop at a conference recently, I received the following question from a participant. “I have been with my boyfriend for one year. We are both virgins. We’re talking about having sex, but I’m not sure. How do more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Greensky Bluegrass
Helping meet the demand of young audiences weaned on jam music and now hungry for bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass, a five-member banjo-strumming, dobro- and mandolin-playing bluegrass group from Michigan, spends much of its time on the dusty more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pitchfork Music Festival 2009: Stray Thoughts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Looking for an Anchor?
The key to Burbank Cartel's impressive maturation, according to band members, is th Without Translation ,Local Music more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments