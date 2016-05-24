RSS

Mia Wasikowska

Neon bright colors share Alice Through the Looking Glass’ muted color pallet, creating moments of visual wonderment, the two-hour runtime craves more highly developed characters and more of a story than evidenced here. more

May 24, 2016 2:03 PM Film Clips

Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more

Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM Film Reviews

  Stoker dispenses with the mostcommon Hollywood convention: the movie as a transparent window of realism. Thefilm by South Korea’s internationally esteemed director Park Chan-wook (out onBlu-ray and DVD) is almost as stylized as Kabucki thea.. more

Jun 25, 2013 12:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

Dracula author Bram Stoker is the unspoken reference in Stoker, but even though a full moon creeps unobtrusively into the sky and dark woods envelope a lonesome manor, and although blood is drawn, this more

Mar 17, 2013 11:16 PM Film Reviews

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Cleverly enough, Tim Burton’s latest film is actually the sequel to a movie he never made but probably wanted to. In his Alice in Wonderland, the little girl has grown into a young woman (well played by Mia Wasikowska) and revisits the world belo.. more

May 25, 2010 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

