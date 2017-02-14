Miami Heat
Bucks at the Break: Fighting for Deer Life
The loss of young cornerstone Jabari Parker due to knee injury has severely diminished the Milwaukee Bucks' chance to make the NBA playoffs for yet another year.
Feb 14, 2017 Frank Clines
Punmanship In Early May with the Gwiazdowskis
I'm okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I'm even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these "kids these days," hav..
May 1, 2015 Russ Bickerstaff
Ya Gotta Like It—Or Do You?
The mind reels at the notion, but sometimes the Observers make predictions that prove wrong. They deal with long-term errors easily; by season's end they've forgotten what they forecast and hope readers have done likewise. But the headline ...
Jun 26, 2012 Frank Clines
The Forecast: Rolling Thunder
A funny thing happened last year on LeBron James' march to "not one, not two... not six, not seven" NBA championships with the Miami Heat. James and superstar sidekicks Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were stunned in the NBA Finals by the Dal...
Jun 13, 2012 Frank Clines
It's No Time to Let Driver Waltz Away
Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo
May 30, 2012 Frank Clines
Stirring Up the Passion, Or Maybe Not
Slim Pickens, in Blazing Saddles, twanged it best: "What in the wahd, wahd world of sports is a-goin' on here?" Three weeks ago the Bucks were on a roll—six wins in eight games, including two over Miami—and playing with energ
Feb 22, 2012 Frank Clines
Our Decision: Stay Cool About the Heat
The momentous news came, and somehow Earth maintained its rotation. After seven years of individual glory but no NBA titles, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in a superstar trio with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bos...
Jul 13, 2010 Frank Clines
Bucks vs. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat challenge the Milwaukee Cold—er, Milwaukee Bucks—tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. (Sorry, it's just really, really cold out there.)
Jan 14, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff
The Summerfest Wrap-Up
In last week's news poll, the Shepherd asked whether readers would like to see more local music, the same amount of local music or less local music at Summerfest. Yeah, it was a feel-good question, and it doesn't take a psychic to predict the resu..
Jul 9, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff
Bucks vs. Heat
The heat is on in Milwaukee: Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat at a 7 p.m. The Boy in the Sailor Suit
Mar 18, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff