RSS

Mic Kellogg

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

twim_vandoliers_(bycamerongott).jpg.jpe

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kenny Hoopla

Milwaukee rapper/producer Mic Kellogg partially credits a cranky neighbor for the distinct aesthetic of his debut LP, “Breakfast.” more

Jan 19, 2016 5:15 PM Local Music

musicgateway_1_mikeregal_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

One of the most frequently asked questions at the Tool Shed concerns sex toys made of glass. This question usually comes up as people walk past the case where our glass toys are displayed and say something like, "Oooh... glass. Those are so... more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES