RSS

Micah Olsan

wmmf_canoe.jpg.jpe

From Laverne to Shirley, Milwaukee teens of the 1930s, a few lines of sage advice.As previous posts (like this,thisand this)suggest, I really enjoy exploring history through objects, stuff left over fromother eras that offer clues to people a.. more

Jun 1, 2015 3:50 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

Is Micah a guitarist with the last name of Olsan or is it the name of his band? Both, it appears. Three young men appear on the back of the jewel case for Highs, Lows, Peaks, Valleys, Rivers, but “their” website focuses on the threesome’... more

Dec 1, 2013 7:19 PM Album Reviews

blogimage11678.jpe

Micah Olsan incorporates so many styles into his folkiness it's enough to make one's head spin. And that might be the folkie-funky Milwaukeean's aim on his second CD. Into his intricate acoustic guitar work he integrates classical, jazz and... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Theatre Gigante’s  Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more

May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3613.jpe

Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2539.jpe

   Milwaukee,CD Reviews more

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES