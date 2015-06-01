Micah Olsan
Dear Shirley…
From Laverne to Shirley, Milwaukee teens of the 1930s, a few lines of sage advice.As previous posts (like this,thisand this)suggest, I really enjoy exploring history through objects, stuff left over fromother eras that offer clues to people a.. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Micah: Highs, Lows, Peaks, Valleys, Rivers
Is Micah a guitarist with the last name of Olsan or is it the name of his band? Both, it appears. Three young men appear on the back of the jewel case for Highs, Lows, Peaks, Valleys, Rivers, but “their” website focuses on the threesome’... more
Dec 1, 2013 7:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Micah Olsan
Micah Olsan incorporates so many styles into his folkiness it's enough to make one's head spin. And that might be the folkie-funky Milwaukeean's aim on his second CD. Into his intricate acoustic guitar work he integrates classical, jazz and... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Theatre Gigante's Man In A Magic Square
Theatre Gigante’s Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more
May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Help Provide Health Care in Nicaragua
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Micah Olsan
Milwaukee,CD Reviews more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews