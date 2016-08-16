RSS

Micah

The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

Last Thursday, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was a no-show at Milwaukee Inner-City Churches Allied for Hope’s (MICAH) annual public meeting, although he’d accepted their invitation. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:04 PM Expresso 6 Comments

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more

May 28, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 4 Comments

Is Micah a guitarist with the last name of Olsan or is it the name of his band? Both, it appears. Three young men appear on the back of the jewel case for Highs, Lows, Peaks, Valleys, Rivers, but “their” website focuses on the threesome’... more

Dec 1, 2013 7:19 PM Album Reviews

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

Irene Kightley

The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more

Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Expresso

More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more

Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Expresso

In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more

Jan 24, 2013 4:22 PM Theater

Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more

Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Expresso

Many people are critical when they learn that government gives direct financial assistance to private developers. But rather than complaining, two advocacy and organizing groups—the Milwaukee,Expresso more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 26 Comments

