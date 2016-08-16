Micah
Faith Groups Try to Send Bottled Water to Prisoners
The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Sparks Fly at Abele-Means Hearing on MPS Takeover Plan
“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Incredible Disappearing County Executive
Last Thursday, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was a no-show at Milwaukee Inner-City Churches Allied for Hope’s (MICAH) annual public meeting, although he’d accepted their invitation. more
Nov 3, 2015 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Lawsuit Prompts Funding of City Buses Out to Suburbs
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more
May 28, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Micah: Highs, Lows, Peaks, Valleys, Rivers
Is Micah a guitarist with the last name of Olsan or is it the name of his band? Both, it appears. Three young men appear on the back of the jewel case for Highs, Lows, Peaks, Valleys, Rivers, but “their” website focuses on the threesome’... more
Dec 1, 2013 7:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Heroes of the Week: Victory Garden Initiative Volunteers and Staff
The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more
Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Shocking Incarceration Rate
More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more
Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
How It All Began
In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more
Jan 24, 2013 4:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Making Corrections Work for the Community
Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more
Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Workers Should Benefit When Developers Benefit
Many people are critical when they learn that government gives direct financial assistance to private developers. But rather than complaining, two advocacy and organizing groups—the Milwaukee,Expresso more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 26 Comments