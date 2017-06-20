RSS

Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Film Clips

Director Michael Bay, known for blockbusters, regularly churns out Transformer films that net enormous worldwide sales. This time, the film’s awkward script and inferior dialog burden the sharply detailed CGI effects that sometimes transfix more

Jul 2, 2014 2:09 AM Film Reviews

After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

