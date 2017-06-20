Michael Bay
Film Clips: June 22, 2017
Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Director Michael Bay, known for blockbusters, regularly churns out Transformer films that net enormous worldwide sales. This time, the film’s awkward script and inferior dialog burden the sharply detailed CGI effects that sometimes transfix more
Jul 2, 2014 2:09 AM Lisa Miller Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 25
After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips