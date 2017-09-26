Michael Best And Friedrich
Wisconsin's Corrupt Political Gerrymandering
The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Will Wisconsin Redraw Its Legislative Boundary Map?
Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more
May 17, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Our Own Watergate
So the three-year John Doe criminal investigation some hoped would terminate the political career of Republican Gov. Scott Walker ends not with a bang, but a whimper. more
Mar 5, 2013 10:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Justice for Sale
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more
Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker’s Jobless Job Talk
Gov. Scott Walker promises that jobs will be the No. 1 priority of the next session of the Republican-controlled Legislature in January.Anyone who remembers Walker and the Republican Legislature’s more
Dec 10, 2012 5:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
State Senate in Limbo With Recount
The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments