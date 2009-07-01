RSS

Michael Bizunowicz

blogimage7113.jpe

The print and publishing industries may be in flux, but a force has emerged that is making a significant impact on the way we see, or rather hear, the printed word. Despite the well-documented changes in the book industry, it appears that a... more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage5450.jpe

The cover of Roger Ebert's Scorsese by Ebert (University of Chicago Press) shows the filmm Scorsese by Ebert ,Art more

Feb 9, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4017.jpe

B Y M I C H A E L B I Z U N O W I C Z DJ Madhat How’s your work with the Rusty Ps? ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES