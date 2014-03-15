RSS

Michael Bloomfield

This extraordinary guitar hero and innovator’s legacy is finally addressed with a reissue package including three CDs and a new DVD film: Sweet Blues: A Film about Michael Bloomfield by Bob Sarles more

Mar 15, 2014 4:21 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19019.jpe

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES