Michael Bloomfield
Michael Bloomfield: From his Head to his Heart to his Hands: An Audio/Visual Scrapbook (Columbia Legacy)
This extraordinary guitar hero and innovator’s legacy is finally addressed with a reissue package including three CDs and a new DVD film: Sweet Blues: A Film about Michael Bloomfield by Bob Sarles more
Mar 15, 2014 4:21 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
