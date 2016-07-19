Michael Bonds
Bonds, Harris and Johnson Running for Senate District 6
Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Five Candidates on the Feb. 16 Ballot to Succeed Alderman Willie Wade
Five candidates will be on the Feb. 16 primary ballot to represent District 7 on the Milwaukee Common Council. more
Jan 26, 2016 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments
Suburban Republican Legislative Plan to Take Over MPS Schools
Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more
May 12, 2015 8:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Board President Michael Bonds on MPS in Transition
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more
Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Will Any Milwaukee Child Be Left Behind?
Last week, Wisconsin received a waiver from the federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) requirements... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Is This an MPS Takeover Bill?
Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
MPS: Evers’ Threat to Withhold Money Is “Unreasonable and Unlawful”
In a letter to Congresswoman Gwen Moore, MPS Superintendent William Andrekopoulos and MPS Board President Michael Bonds lay out a devastating critique of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers’ decision to withhold federal funds for.. more
Feb 11, 2010 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Welcome, You Bum
Thorntontopped the list of applicants in a nationwide search conducted by aprofessional MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Expresso
Issue of the Week City of Milwaukee-Operated Schools vs.Milwaukee Public Schools Eve ShepherdExpress ,Expresso more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
MPS Takeover Update
MPS Board President Michael Bonds has sent an open letter to Gov. Jim Doyle, Mayor Tom Barrett, and State Superintendent Tony Evers outlining why a mayoral takeover of the district, which would require a change in state law, is a bad idea. .. more
Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Barrett Aide Pat Curley on MPS Takeover Attempt
MPS Board President Michael Bonds resigned from Mayor Barretts MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Council yesterday, which seemed to catch Team Barrett off guard. Bonds abrupt announcement was to protest private conversations the mayor, Gov.. more
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Exclusive: MPS President Bonds Resigns from Mayor's Advisory Council
MPS Board President Michael Bonds has submitted a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett announcing his decision to resign from Barrett’s appointed MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Committee “immediately.” I just got off the ph.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose