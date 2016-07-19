RSS

Michael Bonds

Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM News Features

We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM News 1 Comments

Five candidates will be on the Feb. 16 primary ballot to represent District 7 on the Milwaukee Common Council. more

Jan 26, 2016 5:05 PM News Features

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more

May 12, 2015 8:55 PM News Features 14 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more

Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM News Features 1 Comments

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more

May 14, 2014 2:03 AM News Features 1 Comments

Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more

Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

 The Milwaukee Comedy Fest opened its third day with its annual Teen Comedy Show. As teen stand-up Adam Crivello was unable to make it, the show consisted entirely of improv. With news having just hit of the brutal tragedy in Oak Creek, I really.. more

Aug 6, 2012 12:11 PM Theater

Last week, Wisconsin received a waiver from the federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) requirements... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Take a moment to read this WSJ article that focuses on Justin Schultz to tell the story of how there aren't offensive defensemen in the NHL anymore.The article focuses on how Schultz is one of a dying breed - the offensive defensemen. Schultz is .. more

Nov 26, 2011 2:59 PM More Sports

Feb 11, 2011 5:45 PM Health & Wellness

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

In a letter to Congresswoman Gwen Moore, MPS Superintendent William Andrekopoulos and MPS Board President Michael Bonds lay out a devastating critique of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers’ decision to withhold federal funds for.. more

Feb 11, 2010 10:09 PM Daily Dose

Thorntontopped the list of applicants in a nationwide search conducted by aprofessional MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Issue of the Week City of Milwaukee-Operated Schools vs.Milwaukee Public Schools Eve ShepherdExpress ,Expresso more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

MPS Board President Michael Bonds has sent an open letter to Gov. Jim Doyle, Mayor Tom Barrett, and State Superintendent Tony Evers outlining why a mayoral takeover of the district, which would require a change in state law, is a bad idea. .. more

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

MPS Board President Michael Bonds resigned from Mayor Barretts MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Council yesterday, which seemed to catch Team Barrett off guard. Bonds abrupt announcement was to protest private conversations the mayor, Gov.. more

Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

MPS Board President Michael Bonds has submitted a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett announcing his decision to resign from Barrett’s appointed MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Committee “immediately.” I just got off the ph.. more

Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

