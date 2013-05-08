RSS

Michael Bowen

Too-smart-for-his-own-good Jay Davidovich is the centerpiece of Hillary Bell Locke’s new novel Jail Coach. Davidovich is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a loss prevention specialist whose job is to protect company more

May 8, 2013 3:45 AM Books

It certainly seemed inevitable, but the news today that SS Alex Gonzalez tore his ACL isn't any easier to swallow. Word is that Gonzalez is being given a week to work out the knee (and presumably let the swellin totally dissipate) before they dec.. more

May 7, 2012 7:44 PM More Sports

blogimage8234.jpe

Saying Michael Bowen is a local mystery writer doesn’t quite do justice to just how local his books are. His latest novel, Service Dress Blues, is not only set in Milwaukee, but also includes many of the city’s landmarks in pivotal scen,Tod... more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES