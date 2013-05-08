Michael Bowen
Jailbirds and Ruthless Killers
Too-smart-for-his-own-good Jay Davidovich is the centerpiece of Hillary Bell Locke’s new novel Jail Coach. Davidovich is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a loss prevention specialist whose job is to protect company more
May 8, 2013 3:45 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Alex Gonzalez has torn ACL
It certainly seemed inevitable, but the news today that SS Alex Gonzalez tore his ACL isn't any easier to swallow. Word is that Gonzalez is being given a week to work out the knee (and presumably let the swellin totally dissipate) before they dec.. more
May 7, 2012 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Michael Bowen
Saying Michael Bowen is a local mystery writer doesn’t quite do justice to just how local his books are. His latest novel, Service Dress Blues, is not only set in Milwaukee, but also includes many of the city’s landmarks in pivotal scen,Tod... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee