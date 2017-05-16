RSS

Michael Carriere

Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more

May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Visual Arts

By the mid-19th century, the U.S. was quickly becoming a nation of cities. These urban centers, unlike their 21st-century counterparts, came to be seen as centers more

Oct 2, 2013 2:04 PM Books

It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more

Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Music Feature

On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more

Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Local Music

Due to its attention to such of-the-moment issues, such as immigration, drug smuggling and gun trafficking, many will undoubtedly read Peter Andreas more

Jun 26, 2013 5:15 PM Books

“Go ahead and laugh at Detroit. Because you are laughing at yourself.”This indictment of homegrown schadenfreude appears early in the pages of Charlie LeDuff’s compelling more

Apr 12, 2013 12:50 AM Books

Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more

Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

Horror movies, for the most part, tend to be associated with the visual. The sight of frights such as buckets of blood, severed limbs and mask-wearing maniacs is meant to provide a visceral shock to the viewer. Yet the difference between a ... more

Feb 5, 2013 10:10 PM Local Music

It’s not without irony that Peder Hedman now plays guitar in the ’80s-style punk band Bicentennial Rub, since Hedman spent the actual ’80s far removed from punk. He was too deeply ingrained in psychedelia at the time more

Jan 10, 2013 11:57 AM Music Feature

Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more

Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Visual Arts

Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more

Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more

Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Music Feature

Dave Lombardo discusses his transition to hardcore and why Mike Patton puts cookie-monster vocalists to shame. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:42 PM Music Feature

It’s hard to listen to Pallbearer’s difficult new album, Heartless, without thinking about the culture that’s re-enabled white supremacists. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:53 PM Music Feature

“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Music Feature

When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Books

Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Local Music

Forty-five years after the 1971 prisoner-led takeover of the Attica Correctional Facility was brutally quelled, historian Heather Ann Thompson offers a compelling counter-narrative to our popular understanding of Attica. Her excellent new w... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:17 PM Books

The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Local Music

Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Local Music

Photo credit Adam Miszewski

Flight of the Conchords' return to Milwaukee was more than just an exercise in nostalgia. more

Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Body

The Body, The Old Northwest, Owlscry, metal, Quarter's more

Jun 6, 2016 2:04 PM Concert Reviews

Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more

May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Music Feature

Photo Credit: Mark Dawursk

The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Music Feature

The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia, the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has bee... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:29 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Goner, the new 10-inch EP by the Milwaukee trio Volunteer, is getting some attention because of a recent endorsement by a member of the punk-rock royalty: Jawbreaker more

Oct 28, 2014 11:33 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more

Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Concert Reviews

This June, Census Bureau data revealed that the average size of a new home built in the United States set a record during 2013. At approximately 2,600 square feet, the more

Sep 24, 2014 1:52 AM Books

II & I/II, the new record from Drugs Dragons, will probably not find its way onto anyone’s short list for “feel-good record of the year.” With song titles like “Sick Laugh,” “Rotting Face” and “Love, Love You With Knives” the Mi... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:17 AM Local Music

While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more

Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

