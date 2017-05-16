Michael Carriere
'Artists At Work': Cedarburg Artists' Guild Celebrates Human Industry
Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more
May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Building America’s Cities
By the mid-19th century, the U.S. was quickly becoming a nation of cities. These urban centers, unlike their 21st-century counterparts, came to be seen as centers more
Oct 2, 2013 2:04 PM Michael Carriere Books
Megadeth Gives in to Paranoia
It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more
Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Volunteer Commit Themselves to the Local Heavy Music Scene
On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more
Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
No Secure Borders
Due to its attention to such of-the-moment issues, such as immigration, drug smuggling and gun trafficking, many will undoubtedly read Peter Andreas more
Jun 26, 2013 5:15 PM Michael Carriere Books
Detroit’s Postmortem
“Go ahead and laugh at Detroit. Because you are laughing at yourself.”This indictment of homegrown schadenfreude appears early in the pages of Charlie LeDuff’s compelling more
Apr 12, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Carriere Books
Joseph Huber’s Conflicted Americana
Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more
Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
The Savini Effect Goes Out with One Last Night of Terror
Horror movies, for the most part, tend to be associated with the visual. The sight of frights such as buckets of blood, severed limbs and mask-wearing maniacs is meant to provide a visceral shock to the viewer. Yet the difference between a ... more
Feb 5, 2013 10:10 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Bicentennial Rub: Fake live album, real protest
It’s not without irony that Peder Hedman now plays guitar in the ’80s-style punk band Bicentennial Rub, since Hedman spent the actual ’80s far removed from punk. He was too deeply ingrained in psychedelia at the time more
Jan 10, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Sweet Water Organics Initiates ReciproCity
Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more
Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bucks vs. Bobcats
Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Afghan Whigs Avoid the Pitfalls of Nostalgia
Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more
Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Gives Hardcore a Try with Dead Cross
Dave Lombardo discusses his transition to hardcore and why Mike Patton puts cookie-monster vocalists to shame. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Pallbearer's Doom Metal Speaks to the Times
It’s hard to listen to Pallbearer’s difficult new album, Heartless, without thinking about the culture that’s re-enabled white supremacists. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:53 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Melvins Make a Different Kind of Movie Soundtrack
“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene (Akashic Books), by Scott Crawford
When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Books
Milwaukee’s ‘Punx Give Thanx, Again!’ Benefit Offers Punk for a Cause
Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Revisiting the Attica Takeover
Forty-five years after the 1971 prisoner-led takeover of the Attica Correctional Facility was brutally quelled, historian Heather Ann Thompson offers a compelling counter-narrative to our popular understanding of Attica. Her excellent new w... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:17 PM Michael Carriere Books
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Flight of the Conchords @ The Riverside Theater
Flight of the Conchords' return to Milwaukee was more than just an exercise in nostalgia. more
Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Body w/ The Old Northwest and Owlscry @ Quarter’s
Jun 6, 2016 2:04 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Milwaukee Psych Fest Presents ‘DIY Culture at its Finest’
Over its three years, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has gone international. more
May 12, 2015 8:36 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Pele Reunite, At Least for the Moment
The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
The Borg Ward Hosts a Daylong Girls Rock Milwaukee Benefit
The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Arctic Sleep’s Melancholy Metal Album
Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia, the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has bee... more
Nov 18, 2014 9:29 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Volunteer Pick Up Some New Tricks
Goner, the new 10-inch EP by the Milwaukee trio Volunteer, is getting some attention because of a recent endorsement by a member of the punk-rock royalty: Jawbreaker more
Oct 28, 2014 11:33 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Lorde @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more
Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
‘Americans Against the City’
This June, Census Bureau data revealed that the average size of a new home built in the United States set a record during 2013. At approximately 2,600 square feet, the more
Sep 24, 2014 1:52 AM Michael Carriere Books
Drugs Dragons Deliver a ‘Disgusting Mess of Negativity and Debauchery’
II & I/II, the new record from Drugs Dragons, will probably not find its way onto anyone’s short list for “feel-good record of the year.” With song titles like “Sick Laugh,” “Rotting Face” and “Love, Love You With Knives” the Mi... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:17 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Heavy Hand Get Crass on ‘Northwoods Knives’
While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more
Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Michael Carriere Local Music