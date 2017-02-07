Michael Cera
Film Clips 2.9
In Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their iconic roles from Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In this installment, their romance is more conventional, but Grey’s old flames keep appearing... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:26 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 25
Next to The Beatles, The Byrds were the biggest, most influential band of their day. Gene Clark was their main songwriter and when he left in 1966, The Byrds more
Nov 25, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist
Last night I caught a preview screening of Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist, a mostly adorable teen comedy about teenagers with no curfew who spend the night zipping from one New York City rock club to the next. It's the latest in a short line of.. more
Oct 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music