Michael Chobanoff
Julius Caeser Overlooking Downtown Milwaukee
It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more
Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Death of a Salesman in Germantown
I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more
Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Hates Hamlet?
The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more
May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen on the Meaning of Life
An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more
Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Smith Westerns and Reading Rainbow
Chicago’s Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop on their lo-fi 2009 self-titled debut album, singing of good times and romantic frustrations. The subject matter is much the same on their latest single, “Weekend,” but this time more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee