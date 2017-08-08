Michael Cotey
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more
Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Opening With Boeing-Boeing
In 1991 it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play worldwide. Marc Camoletti’s Boeing-Boeing premiered in Paris in late 1960. The classic mdi-twentieth century farce was translated into English a short whil.. more
Aug 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fasten Your Seatbelts for MCT’s ‘Boeing-Boeing’
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Boeing-Boeing, a sky-high farce directed by South Milwaukee-native Michael Cotey, based on French playwright Marc Camoletti’s Tony Award-winning play. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Backstage Professional Wrestling Comedy
There’s a tremendous amount of appeal in Jane Martin’s dark 1990s comedy Cementville. Just looking at the stage as one enters the theater, one might not guess as much. It’s a rancid locker room, the sole setting for the comedy more
Feb 26, 2014 10:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bromantic Comedy with Heart and Teeth
Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Things Being What They Are delivers lots of laughs along with insight into relationships, identity and male friendship in middle-class America. Written by a female playwright, W... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:12 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Bromance’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Things Being What They Are has all the indicators of being a fun two-man show. Dan Katula and Ryan Schabach star in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of the contemporary piece by Wendy MacLeod. Schaba... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Remembrance, Spirit and Faith
“There was—and there was not,” intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski’s deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last more
Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be
Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's more
Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lessons of Friendship and Respect
The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more
Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life
Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Microcrisis’ Mines Laughs from Financial Collapse
Mike Lew's Microcrisis is a deeply entertaining comedy about global finance. The interpersonal dynamics that drove the recent international financial collapse are succinctly played out in a fictional piece for the stage... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Optimist Theatre's Classic 'Macbeth'
Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Flu Season: A Dissection
Intro: The Personal Stuff Youngblood’s latest show is about a pair of people going through inpatient therapy. They’re psychologically disjointed people. Youngblood Theatre company has a tendency to take things off center and find stages away fr.. more
Mar 2, 2012 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Youngblood Extending APOLOGY
Michael Cotey has never really had the opportunity to play a character quite like Mickle Maher’s incarnation of Dr. John Faustus. As witnessed over the course of the play, An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered by Doct.. more
Jun 14, 2011 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 2
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood's production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It's kind of an interesting .. more
May 25, 2011 8:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 1
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology. He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting.. more
May 24, 2011 8:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
