Michael David Stoddard

All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more

Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Theater

Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more

Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Theater

Next Week, All In Productions stages its production of The Last Five Years. It’s a dramatic romantic musical journey with an interesting plot structure. The play opens with a couple breaking up. It proceeds to show the couple meeting for the first.. more

Dec 8, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

“Organist, pianist, caricaturist, dabbler in science, enamored of mathematics and astronomy, amateur comedian, critic, traveler, archaeologist—he is a restless man.” So American music critic Philip Hale described French composer Camille more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

