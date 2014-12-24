Michael David Stoddard
‘The Last Five Years’ at Next Act
All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more
Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Last Five Years next Week With All In Productions
Next Week, All In Productions stages its production of The Last Five Years. It’s a dramatic romantic musical journey with an interesting plot structure. The play opens with a couple breaking up. It proceeds to show the couple meeting for the first.. more
Dec 8, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Theatre’s ‘Burden of Being’
Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Saint-Saëns Has His Day
“Organist, pianist, caricaturist, dabbler in science, enamored of mathematics and astronomy, amateur comedian, critic, traveler, archaeologist—he is a restless man.” So American music critic Philip Hale described French composer Camille more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music