Michael Douglas

Two massive new DVD sets collect classic police dramas from the 1960s and ’70s, “The Streets of San Francisco" and “Mannix." more

May 16, 2017 3:13 PM Home Movies

Based on the Marvel comic book series, Ant-Man is a smart, funny superhero movie. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:11 PM Film Reviews

Ant-Man features Paul Rudd as another Marvel character destined to become an Avenger. Mark Ruffalo gives an endearing performance as Cam in Infinitely Polar Bear. more

Jul 15, 2015 12:19 AM Film Clips

Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big more

Jul 24, 2014 3:48 PM Film Clips

It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:22 AM Film Reviews

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

 Whenthe major studios refused to fund his Liberace picture, Oscar-winning directorSteven Soderbergh went instead to HBO. His production, Behind the Candelabra ,drew a huge audience on cable earlier this summer. It will be out in.. more

Aug 23, 2013 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Karl Malden was in the final stretch of his long career while Michael Douglas was just beginning to rise during the long run of “The Streets of San Francisco” (1972-1977). With its four acts plus epilogue structure and funky “Superfly” synthe.. more

Jun 20, 2012 11:43 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more

Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

The 2009 LGBT Film/Video Festival tonight presents two 2008 films about women’s basketball and the underlying homophobia behind the sport. The first is a documentary: Training Rules, which follows longtime Pennsylvania State University coac... more

Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

