Michael Douglas
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 18, 2017
Two massive new DVD sets collect classic police dramas from the 1960s and ’70s, “The Streets of San Francisco" and “Mannix." more
May 16, 2017 David Luhrssen
Ant-Man
Based on the Marvel comic book series, Ant-Man is a smart, funny superhero movie. more
Jul 21, 2015 David Luhrssen
Film Clips 7.16.15
Ant-Man features Paul Rudd as another Marvel character destined to become an Avenger. Mark Ruffalo gives an endearing performance as Cam in Infinitely Polar Bear. more
Jul 15, 2015 Shepherd Express Staff
Film Clips: July 24
Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big more
Jul 24, 2014
Last Vegas
It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more
Nov 6, 2013 David Luhrssen
Film Clips: Oct. 30
In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more
Oct 30, 2013
Behind the Candelabra
Whenthe major studios refused to fund his Liberace picture, Oscar-winning directorSteven Soderbergh went instead to HBO. His production, Behind the Candelabra ,drew a huge audience on cable earlier this summer. It will be out in.. more
Aug 23, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff
Karl Malden and Michael Douglas on the Streets
<p> Karl Malden was in the final stretch of his long career while Michael Douglas was just beginning to rise during the long run of “The Streets of San Francisco” (1972-1977). With its four acts plus epilogue structure and funky “Superfly” synthe.. more
Jun 20, 2012 Shepherd Express Staff
Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee