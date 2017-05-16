Michael Fassbender
Film Clips: May 18, 2017
Alien: Covenant (Rated: R) Ridley Scott’s pacesetting Alien (1979) had Sigourney Weaver and a monster the likes of which had never been seen. His sequel to the Prometheus prequel, Alien: Covenant,Film Clips more
May 16, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Finding ‘The Light Between Oceans’
Although buoyed by fine acting, The Light Between Oceans drags on too long and a downward spiral toward soap opera melodrama. The best parts come early with the love between Tom (Michael Fassbender) and Isabel (Alicia Vikander). The Austral... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Neon bright colors share Alice Through the Looking Glass’ muted color pallet, creating moments of visual wonderment, the two-hour runtime craves more highly developed characters and more of a story than evidenced here. more
Recently Released: 7.9.15
They are odd fellow travelers: Jay (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Silas (Michael Fassbender) together on the trail in the melancholy western odyssey, Slow West. The highly stylized dialogue is intriguing in this quirky debut by British director Joh... more
Jul 8, 2015 12:49 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 13
Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more
Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Last Year’s Best Picture
Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more
Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
12 Years a Slave
The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more
Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Oct. 22
Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more
Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Prometheus
Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Sex and Shame
<p> Brandon (Michael Fassbender) is a young professional of carefully composed surfaces. Every object is in place in his bare but expensive Manhattan apartment; he ties his winter scarf just so before venturing toward the subway. But under the ji.. more
Apr 26, 2012 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Dangerous Method
The ideas of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung changed the world, and the bitter split between... more
Jan 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Music of Shame
Michael Fassbender has been almost inescapable for film fans in 2011 after starring roles in Jane Eyre, X-Men: First Class, A Dangerous Method and Shame. In that last film, Fassbender plays a man in the grip of sexual obsession. Of course, I can\'.. more
Dec 10, 2011 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Blazing Saddles
Hollywood has historically romanticized the wild west, so Mel Brooks’ 1974 satire Blazing Saddles was borderline sacrilegious in the way it depicted the vulgarities of the era, namely the rampant racism. Cleavon Little stars as an unlikely ... more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee