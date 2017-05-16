RSS

Alien: Covenant (Rated: R) Ridley Scott’s pacesetting Alien (1979) had Sigourney Weaver and a monster the likes of which had never been seen. His sequel to the Prometheus prequel, Alien: Covenant,Film Clips more

May 16, 2017 3:19 PM Film Clips

These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more

Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Film Clips

Although buoyed by fine acting, The Light Between Oceans drags on too long and a downward spiral toward soap opera melodrama. The best parts come early with the love between Tom (Michael Fassbender) and Isabel (Alicia Vikander). The Austral... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:40 PM Film Reviews

Neon bright colors share Alice Through the Looking Glass’ muted color pallet, creating moments of visual wonderment, the two-hour runtime craves more highly developed characters and more of a story than evidenced here. more

May 24, 2016 2:03 PM Film Clips

They are odd fellow travelers: Jay (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Silas (Michael Fassbender) together on the trail in the melancholy western odyssey, Slow West. The highly stylized dialogue is intriguing in this quirky debut by British director Joh... more

Jul 8, 2015 12:49 AM Home Movies

Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more

Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM Home Movies

 Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more

Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more

Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM Film Reviews

Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more

Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM Film Clips

Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> Brandon (Michael Fassbender) is a young professional of carefully composed surfaces. Every object is in place in his bare but expensive Manhattan apartment; he ties his winter scarf just so before venturing toward the subway. But under the ji.. more

Apr 26, 2012 6:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

The ideas of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung changed the world, and the bitter split between... more

Jan 24, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Michael Fassbender has been almost inescapable for film fans in 2011 after starring roles in Jane Eyre, X-Men: First Class, A Dangerous Method and Shame. In that last film, Fassbender plays a man in the grip of sexual obsession. Of course, I can\'.. more

Dec 10, 2011 12:59 PM I Hate Hollywood

