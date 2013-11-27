RSS
Michael Frayn
‘Noises Off’ Done Right
Michael Frayn's Noises Off is a clever comic script that requires an unsettling degree of comic precision on the part of everyone involved. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production solidly delivers the precision necessary for bringing
Nov 27, 2013 1:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Doubled Noises Off
In high school, I found myself acting in More Than Meets The Eye-- a dreary, dated stage comedy by the inexplicably prolific Vermont-based playwright Fred Carmichael. As I and several other high school students clattered through rehearsals of
Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Photos: Rush
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
