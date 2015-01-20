RSS

Michael Gambon

film_paddington_courtesyofstudiocanal.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Studio Canal

Paddington is derived from Michael Bond’s series of children’s books with the same ursine central character. It is a charming little gem of a film, which can be relished by children and adults alike. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:50 PM Film Reviews

Page Eight, the new selection on PBS\' “Masterpiece Contemporary,” is more beautifully filmed than most movies on the big screen, and the gorgeous cinematography, especially of London draped with electric light at night, cinched it as a closin.. more

Nov 1, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Bad economic news is old news inMilwaukee, where we’ve struggled with a declining manufacturing sector,expanding racial and economic gaps, underfunded transit, job flight tothe suburbs and city ,News Features more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES