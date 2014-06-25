RSS

Michael Gordon

classical.jpg.jpe

Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Classical Music

Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more

Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Classical Music

blogimage18955.jpe

American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

