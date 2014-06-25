Michael Gordon
At Home with Present Music?
Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place
Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more
Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
'Love' All Around at Present Music Concert
American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influ... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music