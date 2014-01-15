RSS

Michael Haneke

tmj4.jpg.jpe

www.todaystmj4.com

Now there's a whole new reason to wake up at 4:30 every morning: TMJ4 announced today that it is expanding its weekday morning newscast by a half hour. Beginning Monday, Jan. 20, the station's "Live at Daybreak" will run from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. T.. more

Jan 15, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

film.jpg.jpe

2012 was the best year for movies in many seasons. Ticket sales were up, and along with the requisite big-budget blockbusters came films that people—other than fan boys—were talking about. This bodes well for the Oscar more

Feb 17, 2013 11:06 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

Amour opens as firemen force the door of a once-elegant Paris apartment, covering their noses against the smell of death. They find one of the occupants, the octogenarian Anne, laid out on her bed, hands folded peacefully more

Jan 28, 2013 12:37 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9875.jpe

The White Ribbon begins with the voice of an aged narrator recalling the rural village where he worked as schoolmaster on the eve of World War I. He confesses that the story he’s about to tell might not be entirely true. Some of the details... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES