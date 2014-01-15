Michael Haneke
Set Your Alarms: TMJ4's "Live at Daybreak" Will Now Begin at 4:30 a.m.
Now there's a whole new reason to wake up at 4:30 every morning: TMJ4 announced today that it is expanding its weekday morning newscast by a half hour. Beginning Monday, Jan. 20, the station's "Live at Daybreak" will run from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. T.. more
Jan 15, 2014 9:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
An Oscar Night to Remember?
2012 was the best year for movies in many seasons. Ticket sales were up, and along with the requisite big-budget blockbusters came films that people—other than fan boys—were talking about. This bodes well for the Oscar more
Feb 17, 2013 11:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Amour
Amour opens as firemen force the door of a once-elegant Paris apartment, covering their noses against the smell of death. They find one of the occupants, the octogenarian Anne, laid out on her bed, hands folded peacefully more
Jan 28, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The White Ribbon
The White Ribbon begins with the voice of an aged narrator recalling the rural village where he worked as schoolmaster on the eve of World War I. He confesses that the story he’s about to tell might not be entirely true. Some of the details... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews