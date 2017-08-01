RSS

Michael Ian Black

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Dear Ruthie

michaelianblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

michael ian black comedian live review milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It’s far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at “that one guy” level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned. more

Jun 12, 2014 9:56 AM Comedy

blogimage16134.jpe

To casual TV viewers, Michael Ian Black may be best known as one of the drier commentators on VH1's endless “I Love The…” specials, but to comedy enthusiasts... more

Sep 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13703.jpe

Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES