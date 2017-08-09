RSS

Michael Jackson

A batch of new books on music range from biographies of Arturo Toscanini to essays on the ‘60s counterculture and Britain’s Rock Against Racism movement. more

Aug 9, 2017 12:42 AM Books

Motownwas a remarkable African-American success story. The Detroit-based indie recordlabel lent its name to a whole genre of ‘60s soul music and dominated the popcharts for years. Owner Berry Gordy ran his label like an old-ti.. more

Sep 15, 2016 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Latelast year, when Hannibal Buress brought Bill Cosby’s long-neglected predatorypast to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness, he turned a paragon of theAmerican Dream into a mere palimpsest. And we were all forced to confront theugline.. more

May 14, 2015 4:37 PM Around MKE

Originally formed as a backing band for the Easy Star label's reggae artists, the All-Stars are best known for Dub Side of the Moon, a reggae version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which has been on the reggae... more

Oct 4, 2012 6:29 PM Album Reviews

I'venever held artists to a particularly high moral standard. I was never botheredby Woody Allenmarrying his step-daughter; I certainly didn't care when Kanye Westupstaged Taylor Swift at an MTV award show; and I'm almost disturbingly good at.. more

Feb 4, 2011 8:01 PM On Music

Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael arrives to the usual skepticism that greets albums of its sort and then some. Collaborators have raised the requisite questions of whether the perfectionist Jackson would have wanted this unfinis.. more

Dec 14, 2010 5:36 PM On Music

Named for Adam West’s camp-tastic Batman dance, The Batusis unites two seminal punk figures: The New York Dolls’ Sylvain Sylvain and The Dead Boys’ Cheetah Chrome. Though the tempos rarely match those of their punk days, the group’ more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ben Stiller slips into the skin of Roger Greenberg, an unhappy, underachieving, defensive 40-year-old confronting what might have been, and what might still be possible. Greenberg once walked away from success, leaving behind a record label... more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, just s walk ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Michael Jackson music videos ran on a constant loop on cable this weekend, while radio recommitted itself to his songbook—at one point I caught three Milwaukee radio stations all playing different Jackson songs at the same time. Although.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

"Our entire set tonight is dedicated to the memory of Michael Jackson," Conor Oberst announced at the start of his Summerfest performance last night, and sure enough, he periodically evoked the fallen pop singer throughout the evening, albeit impr.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Michael Jackson died this afternoon, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. The news marks the end of the singer's long, painful decline. Michael Jackson was, without a doubt, the most tragic pop star the world has ever known. Other singers and rock.. more

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Mequon’s Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his forthcoming recession-inspired album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s current credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Mad,Tod... more

May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

London in the 1960s was a great place for artists, and every survivor of the decade has a The Man With Kaleidoscope Eyes: The Art of Alan Aldridge ,Books more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Another in a small but growing movement of bands too young to remember the Big Black/Jesus Old Wounds ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Angela Pusateri, 79, maybe unconventional,but according to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Sun-Sentinel ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Voters in the First Congressional District have the chance to elect a highly qualifiedrepresentative, Democrat Marge Krupp, on Nov. 4. Krupp has,Expresso more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

   This week, I turn the tables by asking my readers some questions. Students have been back at school for a month now, and I talked with a few from local colleges and universities about what t,SEXPress more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

Sheryl Crow has come a long way since she sang backup for Michael Jackson on his 1987 “Bad” tour. Resisting early offers to record as a dance-pop artist, she waited until the ’90s to rele,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

