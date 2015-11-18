Michael Jeske

RSS

It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century.. more

Nov 18, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee theater students star in a production of Shakespeare’s 'Love’s Labour’s Lost.' more

Apr 20, 2015 12:05 PM Theater

Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:12 PM Theater

Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more

Dec 11, 2013 1:37 AM Theater

The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more

Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

