Michael Jeske

UWM's One-Weekend Run of 'Damn Yankees' Opens Tonight
It’s a re-telling of the Faust legend staged in mid-twentieth centruy Major League Baseball. Sounds more like the subject of some offbeat indie film than a long-enduring Broadway musical. The musical remains quite popular over half a century.. more
Nov 18, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Light Fun with UWM’s 'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
UW-Milwaukee theater students star in a production of Shakespeare’s 'Love’s Labour’s Lost.' more
Apr 20, 2015 12:05 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Austen’s Inquiries Still Sizzle
Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ibsen’s Odyssey in America
Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:37 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Gint’ in Appalachia
The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Four Places
Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more
Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee