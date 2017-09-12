RSS

Michael Keaton

americanassasin.jpg.jpe

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

spidermancivilwarshield.jpg.jpe

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Film Clips

film_spotlight_b.jpg.jpe

Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more

Dec 8, 2015 8:44 PM Film Reviews

minons.jpg.jpe

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_lastwordontheoscars.jpg.jpe

Todd Wawrychuk / Â©A.M.P.A.S.

I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more

Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_oscarpredictions.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Matt Lankes. An IFC Films Release.

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_birdman.jpg.jpe

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

film_birdman.jpg.jpe

The casting for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is perfect for a film focused on the porous line between reality and fantasy. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:40 PM Film Reviews

Of the three films titled House of Wax, the 1953 version is the one that has stuck to the imagination of horror fans. Starring the always-excellent Vincent Price, it concerns the mad (yet understandable) vengeance quest of a sculptor agains... more

Mar 12, 2014 12:57 PM Film Clips

blogimage11286.jpe

Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11213.jpe

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11092.jpe

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES