Michael Keaton
Film Clips: Sept. 14, 2017
In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips 1 Comments
Film Clips: July 6, 2017
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Spotlight
Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more
Dec 8, 2015 8:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Minions
The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Last Word on the Oscars
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Predictions
When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more
Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
The casting for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is perfect for a film focused on the porous line between reality and fantasy. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Mar. 13
Of the three films titled House of Wax, the 1953 version is the one that has stuck to the imagination of horror fans. Starring the always-excellent Vincent Price, it concerns the mad (yet understandable) vengeance quest of a sculptor agains... more
Mar 12, 2014 12:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews