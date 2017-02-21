RSS

Michael Keiley

cabmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Theater

theatrereview_cabaret_(byonedeluge).jpg.jpe

Photo by One Deluge

Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Theater

curtains_hattermadness_2.jpg.jpe

The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more

Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Theater 1 Comments

Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Somewhere in the 1980’s, screenwriter Dale Launer (Ruthless People) was approached by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Evidently they wanted to be in a film together and they wanted him to write it. He’d suggested a remake of an old 1964 Marlon Bran.. more

Jul 22, 2011 11:16 AM Theater

The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more

Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Theater

blogimage11246.jpe

The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7103.jpe

Red Knife Lottery opened their debut EP, So Much Drama, withthe plotted rape and torture So Much Drama ,Cover Story more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

blogimage5518.jpe

From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES