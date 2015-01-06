Michael Kutzer
Seeing is Believing in ‘Being/Seeing’ at Urban Ecology Center
For the exhibition “Being/Seeing,” the Riverside Park location of the Urban Ecology Center has collected canvases from Milwaukee artists Joyce Winter and Michael Kutzer. The exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 8 with a reception from 5-7 p.m... more
Jan 6, 2015 7:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Seeking Out the Fantastical
In conjunction with the Southern Graphics Council’s “Print: MKE 2013” conference, the Charles Allis Art Museum presents “Michael Kutzer: Etchings and Woodcuts.” Technically and intellectually astute, the artworks cover a more
Apr 1, 2013 5:01 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
The "Savage Mind" of Artist Gary John Gresl
A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more
Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Eric Benet [CANCELED]
Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee