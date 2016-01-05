Michael Lewis
The Big Short
The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.23.15
Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Billy Beane's Winning Season
<p> Michael Lewis\' non-fiction account of Oakland A\'s general manager Billy Beane and his remarkable 2002 season, <em>Moneyball</em>, was not written with a movie in mind. It met many bumps on the way from green light to silver screen. Origina.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Necromantics
Criticshave never come to a consensus as to which genre of “billy” theRevere Laughin’ and Cryin’ With the Reverend HortonHeat ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee