Michael Lewis

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM Film Clips

<p> Michael Lewis\' non-fiction account of Oakland A\'s general manager Billy Beane and his remarkable 2002 season, <em>Moneyball</em>, was not written with a movie in mind. It met many bumps on the way from green light to silver screen. Origina.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:41 AM I Hate Hollywood

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

