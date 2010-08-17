Michael Mathias
The Good, The Bad, The Weird
It’s an interesting concept: the idea of transposing the spaghetti western to the Wild East of 1930s Manchuria. South Korean director Kim Ji-woon, better known for horror (A Tale of Two Sisters), turns to hybrid genre pastiche in The Good, The Bad.. more
Aug 17, 2010 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Endorsements: Milwaukee Public Schools Board
MPS Board President Peter Blewett Deserves Another Term MPS Board President Peter Blewett is the best choice for voters i,News Features more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Connecting the Dots
A new “reform” group was launched in late-2007 to recruit anti-union, pro-voucher candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools board of directors. ,News Features more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments