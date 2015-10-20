Michael Mccann
Got Corruption?
Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more
Oct 20, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
The Republican Voter Fraud Coverup
Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more
Jul 23, 2014 Joel McNally
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more
May 23, 2012 Lisa Kaiser
Finally! A Defense of Chisholm and Nettesheim's John Doe Investigation
<p>One of the most disheartening aspects of the ongoing Milwaukee County-based John Doe investigation is the constant attack on those running itMilwaukee County DA John Chisholm and Judge Neal Nettesheim.</p> <p>The attacks, of course, are comi.. more
May 16, 2012 Shepherd Express Staff
Admit It, Chicago:
Frank: I guess the presidentreally could have found a better use of his time than flying Believe it or not, most ofthe sports world was ,Sports more
Oct 7, 2009 Frank Clines