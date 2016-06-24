RSS

Michael Muckian

Jason Alexander has a very clearunderstanding of George Costanza, the character he played on the hit televisionshow Seinfeld . "I always said thatGeorge thought that he was absolutely worthless, and he wondered by the worlddidn’t value hi.. more

Jun 24, 2016 2:04 PM Around MKE

American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more

Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Theater

When Warren Haynes fronts an electric band and a symphony orchestra for the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration coming to the Riverside Theater on May 21, it’s a toss-up as to what will be the biggest audience more

May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Music Feature

A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more

Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Classical Music

Poets often plumb the depths of their experiences for inspiration, but Patty Larkin didn’t have to look far for material for Still Green. The death of both her father and mother and witnessing her sister, a jazz pianist, suffer a stroke aft... more

Nov 4, 2013 5:02 PM Album Reviews

Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Theater

American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Theater

Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Theater

If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more

Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Theater

If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more

Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Theater

Turner Classic Movies, Robert Osborne more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Photo credit: Clay McBride

The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Music Feature

Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Theater

The work of 18 photographers argues this thesis quite effectively in “Reconfigured Realty," a modest exhibit of 18 images on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s intimate Henry Street Gallery. The color and black-and-white... more

May 2, 2017 1:22 PM Visual Arts

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more

Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Concert Reviews

American Players Theatre performs Noel Coward’s comedy Private Lives through Oct. 2 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:28 PM Theater

Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

Blues great Jeff Beck covered Jimi Hendrix, Sam Cooke and Stevie Wonder during his electrifying return to Milwaukee.   more

May 25, 2015 6:40 AM Concert Reviews 9 Comments

Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more

Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Music Feature

Rape, murder and its ultimate retribution dressed in 18th century garb constitutes nothing new when it comes to grand opera. Position such actions in a contemporary setting and create a scenario based on the real life events more

Apr 3, 2014 5:41 PM Classical Music

Mention Native American art and images of clay bowls, basketry and beading come to mind. Those aspects do more

Mar 13, 2014 2:42 PM Visual Arts

The woman in painting seems anxious as she makes her way through tiled passages that end in oddly angled forced perspectives. Gates, turnstyles and stairway railings more

Jan 24, 2014 1:53 PM Visual Arts

Despite the opposition of critics who called its 1840 premier “a barely averted disaster,” Gaetano Donizetti’s Daughter of the Regiment went more

Jan 10, 2014 3:02 PM Classical Music

When artist Mark Rothko asks his assistant, “What do you see?” he is asking himself the same question. When more

Dec 26, 2013 11:32 AM Theater

Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Classical Music

Nov 4, 2013 5:02 PM Album Reviews

The trials and tribulations of a Lebanese-American family form the focal point of Sons of the Prophet, the first production this season by Madison’s Forward Theater Co. Stephen Karam’s comedy-drama offers an original voice more

Oct 28, 2013 12:36 AM Theater

When it comes to travelers, Romare Bearden’s life itself was something of an odyssey. He traveled as a child from rural South Carolina as part of the mid-20th century northward African-American migration, in his case to Harlem. more

Sep 3, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Theater

