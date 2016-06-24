Michael Muckian
Jason Alexander Says ‘The Character’s the Thing’
Jason Alexander has a very clearunderstanding of George Costanza, the character he played on the hit televisionshow Seinfeld . "I always said thatGeorge thought that he was absolutely worthless, and he wondered by the worlddidn’t value hi.. more
Jun 24, 2016 2:04 PM Michael Muckian Around MKE
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Warren Haynes Honors Jerry Garcia, With Garcia’s Guitar
When Warren Haynes fronts an electric band and a symphony orchestra for the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration coming to the Riverside Theater on May 21, it’s a toss-up as to what will be the biggest audience more
May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Madison Opera’s ‘Tosca’: A fine performance of a ‘shabby little shocker’
A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more
Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Muckian Classical Music
Patty Larkin | Still Green (Road Narrows Records)
Poets often plumb the depths of their experiences for inspiration, but Patty Larkin didn’t have to look far for material for Still Green. The death of both her father and mother and witnessing her sister, a jazz pianist, suffer a stroke aft... more
Nov 4, 2013 5:02 PM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Michael Muckian Theater
APT’s ‘All My Sons’
American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Hamlet’s Best Buddies
Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT: Dickens in America
If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more
Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Robert Osborne: Talk About a Classic
Turner Classic Movies, Robert Osborne more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wynton Marsalis on Preserving the Sanctity of Jazz
The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Michael Muckian Music Feature
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Expressive Photography at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s ‘Reconfigured Reality’
The work of 18 photographers argues this thesis quite effectively in “Reconfigured Realty," a modest exhibit of 18 images on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s intimate Henry Street Gallery. The color and black-and-white... more
May 2, 2017 1:22 PM Michael Muckian Visual Arts
Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more
Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Jason Alexander Says ‘The Character’s the Thing’
Jason Alexander has a very clearunderstanding of George Costanza, the character he played on the hit televisionshow Seinfeld . "I always said thatGeorge thought that he was absolutely worthless, and he wondered by the worlddidn’t value hi.. more
Jun 24, 2016 2:04 PM Michael Muckian Around MKE
APT’s ‘Private Lives’ Excels
American Players Theatre performs Noel Coward’s comedy Private Lives through Oct. 2 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:28 PM Michael Muckian Theater
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Jeff Beck w/ Billy Raffoul @ The Riverside Theater
Blues great Jeff Beck covered Jimi Hendrix, Sam Cooke and Stevie Wonder during his electrifying return to Milwaukee. more
May 25, 2015 6:40 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 9 Comments
Fleetwood Mac @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more
Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Warren Haynes Honors Jerry Garcia, With Garcia’s Guitar
When Warren Haynes fronts an electric band and a symphony orchestra for the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration coming to the Riverside Theater on May 21, it’s a toss-up as to what will be the biggest audience more
May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Madison Opera’s Dead Man Walking Breaks New Ground
Rape, murder and its ultimate retribution dressed in 18th century garb constitutes nothing new when it comes to grand opera. Position such actions in a contemporary setting and create a scenario based on the real life events more
Apr 3, 2014 5:41 PM Michael Muckian Classical Music
Contemporary Native American Art
Mention Native American art and images of clay bowls, basketry and beading come to mind. Those aspects do more
Mar 13, 2014 2:42 PM Michael Muckian Visual Arts
Real and Surreal Collide in new Madison Exhibit
The woman in painting seems anxious as she makes her way through tiled passages that end in oddly angled forced perspectives. Gates, turnstyles and stairway railings more
Jan 24, 2014 1:53 PM Michael Muckian Visual Arts
Madison Opera’s Daughter of the Regiment
Despite the opposition of critics who called its 1840 premier “a barely averted disaster,” Gaetano Donizetti’s Daughter of the Regiment went more
Jan 10, 2014 3:02 PM Michael Muckian Classical Music
Mark Rothko Sees Red
When artist Mark Rothko asks his assistant, “What do you see?” he is asking himself the same question. When more
Dec 26, 2013 11:32 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Madison Opera’s ‘Tosca’: A fine performance of a ‘shabby little shocker’
A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more
Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Muckian Classical Music
Patty Larkin | Still Green (Road Narrows Records)
Poets often plumb the depths of their experiences for inspiration, but Patty Larkin didn’t have to look far for material for Still Green. The death of both her father and mother and witnessing her sister, a jazz pianist, suffer a stroke aft... more
Nov 4, 2013 5:02 PM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Forward Theater’s Sons of the Prophet
The trials and tribulations of a Lebanese-American family form the focal point of Sons of the Prophet, the first production this season by Madison’s Forward Theater Co. Stephen Karam’s comedy-drama offers an original voice more
Oct 28, 2013 12:36 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Romare Bearden’s Black Odyssey
When it comes to travelers, Romare Bearden’s life itself was something of an odyssey. He traveled as a child from rural South Carolina as part of the mid-20th century northward African-American migration, in his case to Harlem. more
Sep 3, 2013 1:14 AM Michael Muckian Visual Arts
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Michael Muckian Theater