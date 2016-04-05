Michael Murphy
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Should Publicly Funded City Charter Schools’ Files be Opened to Taxpayer Scrutiny?
They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Common Ground’s $30 Million Winning Strategy
Southeastern Wisconsin Common Ground’s Keisha Krumm and Jennifer O’Hear were all smiles when talking about their part in securing $30 million settlement between mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC and the City of Milwaukee. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Serious About Play
Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy discusses MKE Plays, a three-year plan he helped launch this spring in order to help renovate several of the city’s most dilapidated playgrounds. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:28 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Charter Schools Don’t Make the Grade
Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
DA Chisholm Won’t Charge Ex-Officer Manney for Shooting Dontre Hamilton
Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 51 Comments
Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies’ Attack on Solar
Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee Leaders Force Walker To Address Sex Offender Placement Policy
A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city’s d... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:24 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Top New York Prosecutor Sheds Light on What Milwaukee Can Expect in the Growing Heroin and Painkiller Crisis
“America’s got a big taste for painkillers,” New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the crowd assembled at last week’s regional symposium on heroin and opiate addiction more
Jun 10, 2014 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Mayor Barrett and Council President Murphy Call on Scott Walker to Veto Voter-Suppression Bill
Tom Barrett andMichael Murphy just laid down the gauntlet on the late-night vote to suppressvoting in the upcoming election: Joint Statement from Mayor Tom Barrett and CommonCouncil President Michael J. Murphy “Last night, w.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:52 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Here Are the 32 Organizations the Milwaukee Arts Board Approved for Grants This Year
The Milwaukee Arts Board approved grants for 32 non-profit arts and culture organizations at its May 14 meeting, awarding grants totaling $157,500. According to alderman Michael Murphy, who chairs the board, 45 organizations applied for grants thi.. more
May 21, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Will Milwaukee Profit from a New Bradley Center?
On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more
Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Residency Rules Stir Up Controversy at Greendale Budget Hearing
Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more
Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Community Groups Push for Milwaukee Jobs Act
“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 17 Comments
One Week, Two Extraordinary Exhibits
The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) and Tory Folliard Gallery host two extraordinary experiences this week. Each gallery’s exhibition promises a fresh glimpse of contemporary life.One of the most expansive collections of modern portraiture in... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Constellations w/ Fresh Cut Collective and DJ Tarik
The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic had struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but the nine-piece ensemble found an early powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Annie
In 1977, a musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip about a bright-eyed (but pupil-less) orphan debuted on Broadway and became an instant hit with audiences looking for a dose of optimism in the face of a nasty recession. Annie won s... more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee