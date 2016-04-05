RSS

Michael Murphy

freeway.jpg.jpe

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

chantia_dailydose.jpg.jpe

We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM News 1 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

news1_commonground.jpg.jpe

Southeastern Wisconsin Common Ground’s Keisha Krumm and Jennifer O’Hear were all smiles when talking about their part in securing $30 million settlement between mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC and the City of Milwaukee. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:28 PM News Features 6 Comments

offthecuff_michaelmurphy.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy discusses MKE Plays, a three-year plan he helped launch this spring in order to help renovate several of the city’s most dilapidated playgrounds. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:28 PM Off the Cuff

news_charters.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 8 Comments

chisholm2.jpg.jpe

Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Daily Dose 51 Comments

news_solar.jpg.jpe

Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Daily Dose

622x350.jpg.jpe

A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city’s d... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:24 AM News Features 3 Comments

cfakepathheroin0814.jpg.jpe

“America’s got a big taste for painkillers,” New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the crowd assembled at last week’s regional symposium on heroin and opiate addiction more

Jun 10, 2014 10:31 PM News Features 4 Comments

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

 Tom Barrett andMichael Murphy just laid down the gauntlet on the late-night vote to suppressvoting in the upcoming election:          Joint Statement from  Mayor Tom Barrett and CommonCouncil President Michael J. Murphy  “Last night, w.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:52 PM Daily Dose

news_1.jpg.jpe

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

arts.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Arts Board approved grants for 32 non-profit arts and culture organizations at its May 14 meeting, awarding grants totaling $157,500. According to alderman Michael Murphy, who chairs the board, 45 organizations applied for grants thi.. more

May 21, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

bradley center 4.jpg.jpe

On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more

Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Expresso

dec19_2011_7994496_handfulofmoney_nihcdcfinalbudget2504174921.jpg.jpe

Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more

Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM News Features

blogimage18034.jpe

“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 17 Comments

blogimage11076.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) and Tory Folliard Gallery host two extraordinary experiences this week. Each gallery’s exhibition promises a fresh glimpse of contemporary life.One of the most expansive collections of modern portraiture in... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10627.jpe

It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10106.jpe

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic had struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but the nine-piece ensemble found an early powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9274.jpe

In 1977, a musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip about a bright-eyed (but pupil-less) orphan debuted on Broadway and became an instant hit with audiences looking for a dose of optimism in the face of a nasty recession. Annie won s... more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES