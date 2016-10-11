RSS

Michael Neville

inreview_intandem_b_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_b_(ryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more

Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11758.jpe

Some bands simply evolve more than others. Over six years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out of Madison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groups while consistently redefining its sound. more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

bushville.jpg.jpe

A number of remarkable circumstances had to come together to make the 1957 World Series the once-in-a-lifetime, cosmic drama that it was. John Klima gets to the heart of the circumstances in Bushville Wins! more

Nov 1, 2012 1:04 PM Books

blogimage19301.jpe

In an afterword to her second novel about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel writes that there is still uncharted territory in his character. I wonder what it could be. Her portrait of him in Wolf... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18755.jpe

From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage15755.jpe

Pro boxing kills. Emile Griffith beat Benny “Kid” Paret into his grave. Sugar Ray Robinson punched Jimmy Doyle to death. Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, in a WBA title defense, killed South Korea's Duk Koo Kim with the infliction of a right,... more

Aug 15, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13723.jpe

Jennifer Egan’s novel A Visit From the Goon Squad falls in that range between brilliant and overreaching. The plot and narrative intricacies are as challenging as William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury. She has a myriad of well-developed... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

blogimage12414.jpe

Small wonder Christie Hodgen dedicates her jewel of a novel Elegies for the Brokenhearted (W.W. Norton) “for Michael, who works in pessimism.” Her characters live on a blasted heath where love is illusory, family a horror show, and crushing... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11680.jpe

Anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, an outsider or a hopeless dweeb needs to adopt John Waters as his or her fairy godfather. Waters put himself on America’s reverse cultural map with Pink Flamingos, in which his star, Divine, snacks on... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES