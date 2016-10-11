Michael Neville
In Tandem’s Halloween Fun with ‘Dracula vs. the Nazis’
In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
One-Man Family Drama
A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Selena Milewski Theater
In Tandem’s Season Preview This Monday
In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more
Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Mighty Short Bus
Some bands simply evolve more than others. Over six years and three albums, The Mighty Short Bus has come barreling out of Madison, touring the Midwest as one of the city’s hardest-working DIY groups while consistently redefining its sound. more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 3 Comments
Year of the Braves
A number of remarkable circumstances had to come together to make the 1957 World Series the once-in-a-lifetime, cosmic drama that it was. John Klima gets to the heart of the circumstances in Bushville Wins! more
Nov 1, 2012 1:04 PM Michael Neville Books
Deadly Intrigue in 'Bring Up the Bodies'
In an afterword to her second novel about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel writes that there is still uncharted territory in his character. I wonder what it could be. Her portrait of him in Wolf... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books
Post-9/11 Anxiety in a 'Non-Enemy Combatant'
From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books
'At the Fights' Collects Best Writing on Boxing
Pro boxing kills. Emile Griffith beat Benny “Kid” Paret into his grave. Sugar Ray Robinson punched Jimmy Doyle to death. Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, in a WBA title defense, killed South Korea's Duk Koo Kim with the infliction of a right,... more
Aug 15, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books
A Visit From the Goon Squad (Alfred A. Knopf), by Jennifer Egan
Jennifer Egan’s novel A Visit From the Goon Squad falls in that range between brilliant and overreaching. The plot and narrative intricacies are as challenging as William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury. She has a myriad of well-developed... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books 2 Comments
Dark, Funny ‘Elegies for the Brokenhearted’
Small wonder Christie Hodgen dedicates her jewel of a novel Elegies for the Brokenhearted (W.W. Norton) “for Michael, who works in pessimism.” Her characters live on a blasted heath where love is illusory, family a horror show, and crushing... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books
From ‘Pink Flamingos’ to ‘Role Models’
Anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, an outsider or a hopeless dweeb needs to adopt John Waters as his or her fairy godfather. Waters put himself on America’s reverse cultural map with Pink Flamingos, in which his star, Divine, snacks on... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books